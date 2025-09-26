Netanyahu details Israel’s military actions

Detailing Israel’s military actions, Netanyahu says that over the past year, “we’ve hammered the Houthis … we’ve crippled Hezbollah, taking out most of its leaders and much of its weapons arsenal. Remember the beepers? We paged them and they got the message.

“We destroyed Assad’s armaments in Syria, we deterred Iran’s Shia militias in Iraq and most importantly … we devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic weapons programme.

“So here’s where things stand today: half the Houthi leadership in yemen [is] gone. Yayha Sinwar in Gaza? gone. Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon? gone. Assad regime in Syria? Gone. Those militias in Iraq? Well, they’re still deterred. If their leaders attack Israel, they will also be gone. Iran’s top military commanders and atomic bomb scientists… all of them are gone too.”