E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Netanyahu details Israel’s military actions

Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 06:20pm

Detailing Israel’s military actions, Netanyahu says that over the past year, “we’ve hammered the Houthis … we’ve crippled Hezbollah, taking out most of its leaders and much of its weapons arsenal. Remember the beepers? We paged them and they got the message.

“We destroyed Assad’s armaments in Syria, we deterred Iran’s Shia militias in Iraq and most importantly … we devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic weapons programme.

“So here’s where things stand today: half the Houthi leadership in yemen [is] gone. Yayha Sinwar in Gaza? gone. Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon? gone. Assad regime in Syria? Gone. Those militias in Iraq? Well, they’re still deterred. If their leaders attack Israel, they will also be gone. Iran’s top military commanders and atomic bomb scientists… all of them are gone too.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...