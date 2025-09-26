Nordic ministers call suffering in Gaza ‘unacceptable’

Sweden and Norway used their speeches at the UN General Assembly to denounce the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as “unacceptable”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Sweden remains a “committed defender of international humanitarian law” and stressed that civilians must not be made to suffer.

“The war in Gaza has led to suffering beyond imagination. We are reminded daily of the painful desperation inside Gaza. The offensive against Gaza City is worsening an already catastrophic situation. Parts of Gaza are now officially in the grips of famine. This cannot go on,” she told the assembly.

She underscored that while “Israel has a right to defend itself, that right must be exercised in accordance with international law, and the way the Israeli government is waging its war is unacceptable.”

