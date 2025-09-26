UNRWA chief says suffering in Gaza ‘absolutely unbearable’

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has described the situation in the Gaza Strip as “absolutely unbearable”, warning that international outrage has not translated into meaningful action, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I think it’s always important, day after day, to remind ourselves about the overall unfolding there, just to make sure that we do not start to feel outdated or indifferent,” Lazzarini told reporters at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

He said conditions are so dire that “it’s quite common now today to hear in Gaza that people just dream to be able to properly die, rather than to go through this suffering.”