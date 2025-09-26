Hezbollah lights Beirut landmark in memory of slain chief

A ROCK is illuminated with the images of late Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.—Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah supporters gathered on Thursday in the Lebanese capital ahead of the first anniversary of Israel’s assassination of their longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, whose portrait was projected on a Beirut landmark despite opposition from the authorities.

Carrying images of Nasrallah and flags of his movement, thousands of supporters of all ages flooded the seaside near Raouche Rock, a natural formation also known as Pigeon Rock, just off Beirut’s Mediterranean coast.

The image of Nasrallah, who was killed in a massive Israeli strike on south Beirut on Sept 27 last year, and his chosen successor Hashem Safieddine who was killed days later, were briefly projected on the landmark rock at sunset.

Plans to do so had stirred controversy and division in recent days, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam this week urging local authorities to prevent any unauthorised usage of landmarks.

A Lebanese official said that Hezbollah had “obtained the authorisation” of the local authorities for the gathering “but without illuminating the rock”.

In a statement Thursday, Salam said the organisers had “clearly violated the accord” with the local authorities, adding that he had requested the perpetrators’ arrest.

