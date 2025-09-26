E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Hezbollah lights Beirut landmark in memory of slain chief

AFP Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:44am
A ROCK is illuminated with the images of late Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.—Reuters
A ROCK is illuminated with the images of late Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.—Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah supporters gathered on Thursday in the Lebanese capital ahead of the first anniversary of Israel’s assassination of their longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, whose portrait was projected on a Beirut landmark despite opposition from the authorities.

Carrying images of Nasrallah and flags of his movement, thousands of supporters of all ages flooded the seaside near Raouche Rock, a natural formation also known as Pigeon Rock, just off Beirut’s Mediterranean coast.

The image of Nasrallah, who was killed in a massive Israeli strike on south Beirut on Sept 27 last year, and his chosen successor Hashem Safieddine who was killed days later, were briefly projected on the landmark rock at sunset.

Plans to do so had stirred controversy and division in recent days, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam this week urging local authorities to prevent any unauthorised usage of landmarks.

A Lebanese official said that Hezbollah had “obtained the authorisation” of the local authorities for the gathering “but without illuminating the rock”.

In a statement Thursday, Salam said the organisers had “clearly violated the accord” with the local authorities, adding that he had requested the perpetrators’ arrest.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...