E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Netanyahu slams leaders recognising Palestinian state ahead of US trip

Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:42pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced leaders who recognised a Palestinian state, as he heads to the United States for White House talks and an address to the UN General Assembly during Friday’s session.

“At the General Assembly, I will speak our truth — the truth of the citizens of Israel, the truth of the [Israeli] soldiers, the truth of our nation,” Netanyahu said at Ben Gurion airport ahead of his departure, according to a statement from his office.

“I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel. This will not happen.”

Netanyahu added that he will meet with US President Trump for a fourth time in Washington.

“I will discuss with him the great opportunities that our victories have brought, as well as our need to complete the goals of the war: to bring back all our hostages, to defeat Hamas and to expand the circle of peace that has opened up to us,” Netanyahu said.

