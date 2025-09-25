E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Gaza conflict’s total death toll climbs to 65,427

Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:37pm

Gaza’s health ministry reports 83 bodies were brought to hospitals across the enclave over the past 24 hours, along with 216 wounded Palestinians, Al Jazeera reports.

This brings the death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 to 65,427, with 167,376 others wounded. Since Israel broke the ceasefire with Hamas on March 18, at least 12,939 people have been killed and 55,335 wounded.

Over the past 24 hours, seven aid seekers were killed and 50 wounded, bringing the total to 2,538 Palestinians killed while searching for food and 18,581 wounded.

