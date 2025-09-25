Netanyahu’s plane takes unusual route to UN summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane has taken an unusual route to New York, skirting several European countries en route to the United Nations General Assembly, AFP reports.

Although France had authorised Israeli use of its airspace, according to a French diplomatic source who spoke to AFP, flight-tracking data showed Netanyahu’s aircraft instead took a southern path. It crossed Greece and Italy, then veered south through the Strait of Gibraltar before heading across the Atlantic.

Britain, France and Portugal were among a string of countries to recognise a Palestinian state this week, a move Netanyahu bitterly opposes. Ireland and Spain announced their recognition in May.

Israeli media, meanwhile, reported that the detour by Netanyahu’s plane was intended to avoid countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute, which could enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in case of an emergency landing.