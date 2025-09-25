Netanyahu heads to US for UN speech, talks with Trump on Gaza conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left for the United States where he plans to make a speech at the UN General Assembly meetings, and discuss with Trump “the need to complete the goals of the war”, Middle East Eye reports.

Netanyahu said the talks will be to “bring back all our hostages, to defeat Hamas and to expand the circle of peace that has presented itself to us following the historic victory in Operation Rising Lion and other victories we have achieved,“ referring to Israel’s 12-day war with Iran.

He added that in his UN speech, he intends “to denounce the leaders who, instead of condemning the killers, want to give them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel. That will not happen.”