E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Netanyahu heads to US for UN speech, talks with Trump on Gaza conflict

Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 11:05am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left for the United States where he plans to make a speech at the UN General Assembly meetings, and discuss with Trump “the need to complete the goals of the war”, Middle East Eye reports.

Netanyahu said the talks will be to “bring back all our hostages, to defeat Hamas and to expand the circle of peace that has presented itself to us following the historic victory in Operation Rising Lion and other victories we have achieved,“ referring to Israel’s 12-day war with Iran.

He added that in his UN speech, he intends “to denounce the leaders who, instead of condemning the killers, want to give them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel. That will not happen.”

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...