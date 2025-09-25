NFC and LGs

E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Published September 25, 2025

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘NFC Award should target real progress’ (Sept 18). The push for a new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, besides being a constitutional obligation, came in response to alleged lacunae in the award since the enactment of the 18th Amend-ment. That may be partially true, but even otherwise, functioning local governments (LGs) remain a basic necessity.

LGs lie at the heart of good governance. In countries like Pakistan, which struggle with governance issues, LGs represent a viable way forward. If working under a well-organised system, they promise prompt delivery of public services, including education, healthcare, sanitation and roads, to people and communities.

Once they are given the due authority and the means, they can prove to be a leap forward towards robust governance right across the country.

Pakistan, unfortunately, has so far chosen not to have a fully functional LG system. From basic democracy (BD) units to LGs, and from nazims to councillors, we keep playing with the nomenclature instead of letting the system work.

Despite their unambiguous role defined in the Constitution, LGs only remain hoping that something positive may happen at some point in time.

Now, when the federal government is revisiting the NFC Award, it must take stock of the larger LG system. The fact that the award can force the provinces to release funds to their respective LGs should facilitate the federal government in using this leverage to ensure a fully functional LG system in the country.

Muhammad Ilyas
Zhob

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

