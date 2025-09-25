Mbappe, Vinicius shine as Real dispatch Levante

VALENCIA: Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the season with a swashbuckling 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday, as Vinicius Jr orchestrated the first-half demolition before Kylian Mbappe’s second-half brace sealed a comprehensive win.

The result keeps Real comfortably atop the standings on 18 points after six matches, stretching their lead to five points over reigning champions Barcelona, who have a game in hand ahead of Thursday’s clash at Real Oviedo. Levante languish in 16th place on four points.

It was a particularly satisfying night for Vinicius, who was under scrutiny after a mixed start under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Before Tuesday, he was yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Real at the start of the season and started on the bench on two occasions.

But he produced an excellent performance against Levante and was rewarded by playing the full game and finished the match wearing the captain’s armband.

Vinicius Jr set the tone with a moment of brilliance in the 28th minute, unleashing a strike from the right side of the box using the outside of his right boot that went in just inside the far post.

The Brazilian turned provider 11 minutes later, threading Franco Mastantuono through down the right channel in a lightning-fast counter-attack. The youngster burst into the box and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner from close range to double Real’s advantage.

Real could have entered the break with an even more commanding lead had it not been for Levante’s Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who produced crucial saves to deny efforts from Vinicius, Federico Valverde and Mbappe in the opening 45 minutes.

Levante briefly threatened a comeback when Ivan Romero’s 54th-minute effort deflected off Dean Huijsen and lobbed over the wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois, allowing Etta Eyong to head home the loose ball at the far post.

However, Mbappe restored Real’s two-goal cushion nine minutes later, converting from the penalty spot with a cheeky chip down the middle after Levante captain Unai Elgezabal fouled him in the box, as Ryan dived helplessly to his left.

The French forward completed his brace three minutes later, collecting Arda Guler’s long pass through the middle before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping into an empty net.

Real face a stern test away at city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, while Levante play Getafe in the Spanish capital on the same day.

“Vinicius has played a decisive and very important role tonight,” coach Alonso told a press conference.

“We are in a phase of growth, of construction. We are in the beginning of the season and there is still a long way to go. We are still building a solid foundation to be competitive in the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

“I see the players feeling energised and connected, which is important. There are still things to improve, things we can do better, but we are on the right track.”

Earlier, Villarreal earned a late 2-1 win at Sevilla to rise to third in the table, above fourth-placed Espanyol who drew 2-2 with Valencia.

Elsewhere, bottom side Girona earned a creditable 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao, fifth.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025