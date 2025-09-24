Danish pension fund drops Israeli investments over human rights concerns

Danish fund manager AkademikerPension is excluding Israeli state assets, including government-controlled companies, from its investment portfolio, it says, due to the conflict in Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Reuters reports.

The 157 billion Danish crowns ($24.77 billion) AkademikerPension, which manages the pensions of Danish teachers and university lecturers, said the conflict was not in accordance with international humanitarian principles.

“This comes as an assessment of the state of Israel’s ability to uphold human rights,” CEO Jens Munch Holst told Reuters.