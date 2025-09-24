E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Palestinians heading into ‘unknown’ as Gaza City evacuations continue

Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 07:15pm

Palestinians are being killed all over the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports.

“Earlier today, at least 22 Palestinians were killed in Al-Firas Market in Gaza City,” the correspondent says. “There were also four Palestinians killed in Nuseirat, where we are right now.”

Khoudary reports that there has been relentless bombardment across the Gaza Strip and that Israeli tanks are advancing in Gaza City.

“The situation is beyond anyone’s imagination, beyond what Palestinians can tolerate. And that is why we are seeing Palestinians on the move,” Khoudary adds. “Where are they heading? Literally into the unknown, because most of them were forced to evacuate and don’t know anyone in the south.”

The correspondent noted that the south is already overwhelmed and overcrowded with Palestinians from Rafah and Khan Younis.

“We’re seeing most Palestinians homeless. I met a family that has been displaced and homeless for the past two weeks with no shelter,” Khoudary reports. “They can barely cover themselves in a blanket during the night. We’re talking about a mother and her children.

“This has been the case for thousands of families. Lots of them say there is nowhere to go.”

