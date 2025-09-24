E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Japanese PM says Palestine state recognition ‘when not if’

Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 12:02pm

Japan’s prime minister told the United Nations that Tokyo’s recognition of the State of Palestine was only a question of time, saying he was “indignant” at recent comments by Israeli officials, AFP reports.

Nearly 80 per cent of UN members recognise the State of Palestine, with a string of countries including Britain, Canada and France adding their names this week after nearly two years of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

“I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building,” Shigeru Ishiba said.

“For our country, the question is not whether to recognise a Palestinian state, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted,” he said.

“I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realisation of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response,” he added.

Read more here.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a press conference on October 9, 2024, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, after dissolving the Lower House of Parliament and proceeding for an early election on October 27. — Reuters/File
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a press conference on October 9, 2024, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, after dissolving the Lower House of Parliament and proceeding for an early election on October 27. — Reuters/File

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...