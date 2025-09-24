Japanese PM says Palestine state recognition ‘when not if’

Japan’s prime minister told the United Nations that Tokyo’s recognition of the State of Palestine was only a question of time, saying he was “indignant” at recent comments by Israeli officials, AFP reports.

Nearly 80 per cent of UN members recognise the State of Palestine, with a string of countries including Britain, Canada and France adding their names this week after nearly two years of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

“I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building,” Shigeru Ishiba said.

“For our country, the question is not whether to recognise a Palestinian state, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted,” he said.

“I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realisation of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response,” he added.

