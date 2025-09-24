Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd earns Rs170bn

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) posted net sales revenue of Rs401.2 billion with profit after tax of Rs169.9bn during FY25, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs39.50. The board of directors in its meeting on Tuesday declared a final cash dividend of Rs5 per share, the highest ever annual dividend in the company’s history.

KE posts Rs4.1bn profit

K-Electric reported unconsolidated profit after tax of Rs4.13bn during FY24, which translates into 3.56 per cent return on equity and 0.87pc return on property, plant, and equipment. The board of directors approved the financial results for the company for the year ended June 30, 2024. Aggregate technical and commercial loss increased by 1.8 percentage points, reflecting the lingering impact of earlier economic disruptions.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025