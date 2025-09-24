E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Nato warns Russia to stop ‘escalatory’ actions

Reuters Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

BRUSSELS: Nato warned Russia on Tuesday that it would use “all necessary military and non-military tools” to defend itself as it condemned Moscow for violating Estonian airspace in “a pattern of increasingly irresponsible behaviour”.

The warning came days after Estonia said three Russian MiG-31 jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes before Nato Italian fighter jets escorted them out.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called for Nato countries to shoot down any Russian jets that violate their airspace.

On his Truth Social network, Trump also said Ukraine with the EU’s support could win back all of its territory from Russia — and even go further — in a major pivot after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Nato warning followed a meeting of the North Atlantic Cou­ncil, made up of ambassadors from the alliance’s 32 member countries, which was called after Estonia invoked Article 4 of Nato’s founding treaty.

Trump urges Nato to shoot down Russian jets for airspace violation

“Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop,” the council said in a statement.

“Russia should be in no doubt: Nato and Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions,” the statement said.

“We will continue to respond in the manner, timing, and domain of our choosing.” The recent incidents have prompted calls from some European politicians and analysts for Nato to shoot down manned Russian fighters that intrude on the alliance’s airspace. But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned against such talk.

“Reckless demands to shoot something out of the sky or to send a specific message of strength do not help in this situation. We need to be calm, clear and prudent — and act appropriately,” he told reporters in Berlin after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart.

At alliance headquarters in Brussels, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said the Russian jets over Estonia had not been shot down as they had tbeen assessed not to pose an immediate threat. But he said Nato commanders had the authority to “take the ultimate decision” if they assessed that intruding aircraft did pose such a threat.

‘Not naive alliance’

Nato’s Article 4 states that allies will “consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security” of a member is threatened. It is only the ninth time in Nato’s 76-year history that the article has been invoked — and two of those occasions have come this month in response to the incidents over Poland and Estonia. “We are a defensive alliance, yes, but we are not naive. So we see what is happening,” Rutte said.

“If it is not intentional, then it is blatantly incompetent. And of course, even if it is incompetence, we still have to defend ourselves.” Russia said on Monday that Estonia’s assertion that Russian jets violated Estonian airspace was unfounded and accused Tallinn of seeking to ratchet up East-West tensions.

Nato also said its members would not be deterred from continuing to support Ukraine “in the exercise of its inherent right to self-defence against Russias brutal and unprovoked war of aggression”.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...