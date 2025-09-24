Three O Level subject materials launched

KARACHI: In a bid to provide updated and contextualised education for Pakistani students preparing for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), commonly called O Level, examinations, OxfordAQA, an international examination board, announced on Tuesday the launch of three new mandatory subject specifications: Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Urdu.

The newly developed curricula feature a clear assessment structure designed to develop critical thinking, analytical skills and exam readiness.

The syllabi offer comprehensive insights into Pakistan’s history, geography, Islamic faith and traditions, and the richness of Urdu language and literature.

The culturally relevant curriculum content, using simple and clear language, is strategically positioned within the broader context of global developments and Pakistan’s evolving international role there.

Speaking on the occasion, Oxford University Press Pakistan Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said that the collaboration between his organisation and AQA brings global expertise to Pakistani students, helping them build future-ready skills.

“OxfordAQA stands for fairness, transparency and quality education, empowering learners to succeed on the world stage,” he said.

Director OxfordAQA Pakistan, Salma Adil, elaborated on the initiative’s broader impact. “OxfordAQA combines academic integrity with practical relevance. Our aim is to ensure that students are not only well-prepared for examinations but are also equipped with skills and understanding they need to thrive in a global context,” she said.

She also introduced the study material in the form of textbooks for Islamiyat, Urdu and Pakistan Studies — the three subjects that are central to the national curriculum.

The authors of the textbooks designed for each subject, including Nighat Gaya Bajwa (Islamiat), Dr Faizuddin Ahmed (Urdu) and Nigel Smith (Pakistan Studies) also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025