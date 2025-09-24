E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Three O Level subject materials launched

Shazia Hasan Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: In a bid to provide updated and contextualised education for Pakistani students preparing for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), commonly called O Level, examinations, OxfordAQA, an international examination board, announced on Tuesday the launch of three new mandatory subject specifications: Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Urdu.

The newly developed curricula feature a clear assessment structure designed to develop critical thinking, analytical skills and exam readiness.

The syllabi offer comprehensive insights into Pakistan’s history, geography, Islamic faith and traditions, and the richness of Urdu language and literature.

The culturally relevant curriculum content, using simple and clear language, is strategically positioned within the broader context of global developments and Pakistan’s evolving international role there.

Speaking on the occasion, Oxford University Press Pakistan Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said that the collaboration between his organisation and AQA brings global expertise to Pakistani students, helping them build future-ready skills.

“OxfordAQA stands for fairness, transparency and quality education, empowering learners to succeed on the world stage,” he said.

Director OxfordAQA Pakistan, Salma Adil, elaborated on the initiative’s broader impact. “OxfordAQA combines academic integrity with practical relevance. Our aim is to ensure that students are not only well-prepared for examinations but are also equipped with skills and understanding they need to thrive in a global context,” she said.

She also introduced the study material in the form of textbooks for Islamiyat, Urdu and Pakistan Studies — the three subjects that are central to the national curriculum.

The authors of the textbooks designed for each subject, including Nighat Gaya Bajwa (Islamiat), Dr Faizuddin Ahmed (Urdu) and Nigel Smith (Pakistan Studies) also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...