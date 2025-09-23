Top Madrid museum opens Gaza photo exhibition

One of Spain’s best-known art institutions has opened an exhibition featuring photographs taken by photojournalists in conflict-battered Gaza, aiming to awaken “sleeping consciences” in a country that has already been at the forefront of highlighting the humanitarian calamity in the Palestinian territory, AFP reports.

The temporary show at Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, Gaza Through Their Eyes, shows residents of Gaza receiving humanitarian aid, children attending improvised schools amid ruins, and families enduring daily life in the midst of widespread destruction.

The museum organised the free exhibition in collaboration with UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, and it will remain on display in the main hall until October 19.

“These photos document the bombings and devastation in the Gaza Strip, the forced displacement of the population, and the targeting of civilian infrastructure,” said Raquel Mart, head of the Spanish branch of UNRWA.

