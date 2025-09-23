Erdogan says Israel’s murdering of journalists has failed to hide the genocide

Erdogan notes that more than 250 journalists have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, pointing out that while Israel has “closed all the entrances to Gaza, they still haven’t been able to cover up the genocide”, Al Jazeera reports.

He commended the UN chief’s efforts to draw attention to the ongoing genocide.

“But the United Nations has not even been able to protect its own personnel.”

Hundreds of aid workers and first responders have been killed while trying to help those injured in Israel’s attacks, Erdogan said.