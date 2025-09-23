Erdogan points to absence of Palestinian officials in UNGA session

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his UNGA speech pointing to Washington’s denial of visas to Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) officials, including PA president Mahmoud Abbas, Al Jazeera reports.

“I would like to first express my regret at the absence today of the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, at a time when Palestine is being recognised by an increasing number of countries,” Erdogan said.

“I stand here on this podium alongside my 86 million citizens, also for our Palestinian brothers and sisters whose voices are being silenced, I’d like to thank all the countries who announced that they recognized the state of Palestine, and I call on all the other countries who have not done so yet to do so to recognize the state of Palestine as soon as possible,” he said.