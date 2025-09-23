UN chief to call for immediate ceasefire, aid into Gaza

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will call in his speech today for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, more humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli captives.

Speaking to Al Jazeera at the UN in New York, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said while there had been recent diplomatic breakthroughs in recognising Palestine, attention needed to remain focused on “the very grim reality on the ground in Gaza”.

He said Guterres, who will speak with President Donald Trump in their first meeting during the US leader’s second term in office, wants to work with the US to try to get a ceasefire.

“On Gaza, we have seen what the US can do,” said Dujarric. “The first ceasefire … earlier this year was very much due to US pressure. We want to work with the US and the other mediators to get at least, at minimum, to that ceasefire.”