Growing Palestinian recognition ‘highlights Israel’s international isolation’: analyst

Growing recognition of Palestinian statehood highlights Israel’s “pariah” status in the world, according to Adel Abdel Ghafar, director of foreign policy at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said: “I don’t think the recognition in itself will change facts on the ground very quickly. But they highlight really the international isolation of Israel.”

He said before Gaza War, Israel was seen a “startup nation”, signing Abraham Accords and increasing its influence. “All of that lies in tatters.”

Ghafar said the recognition of Palestine had sent “a very strong message for Israeli policy makers”, who were “at a fork” in the road.

“Do they go ahead and continue their annexation, this genocide? Or do they try to begin to repair their international reputation, which is currently really in tatters?”