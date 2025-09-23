Pakistan denied top spot as India edge five-goal thriller

COLOMBO: Pakistan and India players in action during their SAFF U-17 Championship match on Monday.—Courtesy SAFF

COLOMBO: Pakistan twice came from behind in an enthralling SAFF Under-17 Championship clash against India, only for their arch-rivals to go ahead for a third time and eventually clinch a 3-2 victory at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium on Monday that secured top spot in the group.

Goals in each half by Pakistan’s Mohammad Abdullah, from the penalty spot, and Hamza Yasir had levelled the Group ‘B’ clash at 2-2 by the 70th minute but India’s substitute Rahan Ahmed found the winner in the 73rd to take his side through to a semi-final against Group ‘A’ runners-up Nepal.

Pakistan, meanwhile, take on Group ‘A’ winners Bangladesh with both last-four clashes to be held on Thursday.

Both teams had already secured semi-final berths and heading into the final group game, Pakistan held the advantage by the barest of margins — on goals scored — and a draw would’ve sufficed for Nasir Ismail’s side to avoid Bangladesh, who have ousted them in the semis stage of each of the last two editions.

Bangladesh also beat Pakistan in the final of the 2018 edition but the current crop would be confident of their chances, especially after a valiant display against four-time defending champions India.

After even exchanges in the opening half hour, India took the lead in the 31st minute when Danny Singh Wangkhem’s cutback was hammered in by Dallalmoun Gangte.

Pakistan immediately sought an equaliser and it arrived two minutes before half-time when Hamza’s darting run drew a foul in the box and Abdullah sent Indian custodian Manashjyoti Baruah the wrong way from the resulting spot-kick.

An end-to-end game then swung into India’s favour in the 63rd when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam ran onto a throughball and slotted it past the advancing Saamar Razzak.

Hamza ensured parity seven minutes later when he turned in a rebound after Baruah spilled a long-range effort from Mohammad Awais.

It didn’t last long though as Rahan reacted first to a save by Razzak and netted the winner.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025