Hamas releases video of Israeli-German hostage seen alive

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025

Hamas’ armed wing has released a video showing an Israeli-German hostage alive, the second such footage of him shared this month.

The Israeli campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum identified the captive as Alon Ohel.

The forum cited his family as urging the media not to use his photograph or excerpts from the video.

In the video, Ohel, 24, dressed in a black t-shirt, appeals to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of all captives still held in Gaza.

He is also heard urging his family to continue protesting against Netanyahu and his government in order to press for their release.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the video or the date it was filmed.

