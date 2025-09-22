Palestinian envoy to UK says recognition ‘shouldn’t just be a diplomatic gesture’

Husam Zomlot, the new Palestinian ambassador to the UK, has given an impassioned speech in front of what is now officially the Palestinian embassy, Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports.

“In his (Zomlot’s) speech, he said the UK has a unique role in the Middle East because of its colonial history, because of the Balfour Declaration in 1917, which laid the pathway for the creation of Israel,” Challands adds.

“He said the decision by the UK to recognise Palestinian statehood has been long overdue, adding it comes with a solemn responsibility for the UK government. It shouldn’t just be a diplomatic gesture.”

Challands reports that according to Zomlot, this is about carrying on and trying to achieve a Palestinian state, as well as trying to bring an end to the fighting in Gaza.

“He said there should be a halt to the genocide, an end to the occupation and impunity, a reversal of illegal settlements and an upholding of international law, as well as sanctions and an arms embargo,” Challands adds.