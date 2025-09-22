Palestinian flag raised outside embassy in London

The Palestinian flag has been raised outside the premises of what is now Palestine’s embassy to the UK in central London, marking Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state, Al Jazeera reports.

The flag-raising followed a speech by Palestine’s Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, outside what was previously the Palestinian Mission to the UK.

“Please join me as we raise the flag of Palestine with its colours representing our nation: black for our mourning, white for our hope, green for our land and red for the sacrifices of our people,” said Zomlot.

“We raise it in honour of the long journey of the Palestinian people towards freedom and justice and in honour of the millions of freedom-loving people in Britain and around the world.”

He continued: “We raise it as a pledge that Palestine will live, Palestine will rise and Palestine will be free.”