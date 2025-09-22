Gaza death toll since dawn rises to 15: medical sources

At least 15 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since dawn across the Gaza Strip, including 12 people killed in Gaza City, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.

Some of the latest killings were registered by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah city, where two bodies and injured people were taken after an Israeli air strike hit a tent for displaced people in the al-Sawarha area in central Gaza.

Separately, two people were killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City, emergency and ambulance sources told Al Jazeera.