READ: In the aftermath of the floods

Published September 22, 2025

Floodwaters are now heading for their ultimate destination: the Arabian Sea. The Indus River meets the sea in the coastal districts of Thatta and Sujawal through various creeks.

Flash floods triggered by extreme weather events this year were initially reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in massive loss of life and property. Then, after a long time, floods were seen in the eastern rivers: Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.

As far as Sindh, the tail-end province of the Indus River system, is concerned, regeneration of riverine forests, replenishing of groundwater aquifers, growth in mangroves (coastal forests) and a relatively better Rabi crop season is now likely in view of this flooding.

Floodwaters have inundated most of the low-lying riverine area and, at some locations, touched both dykes of the river. Even highlands in katcha areas were submerged, leading to the evacuation of dwellers.

Water regulators and farmers anticipate a comfortable 2025-26 Rabi season that will start in October.

