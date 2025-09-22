E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Palestinian state should come as result of negotiations: Germany

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 12:09pm

Germany has reaffirmed its position that it would not recognise a Palestinian state until the Israelis and Palestinians negotiate a two-state solution, AFP reports.

The comments came ahead of the United Nations general assembly, where France is expected to become the latest country to recognise a Palestinian state, following Australia, Britain, Canada, and Portugal, who did so on Sunday.

As he left for the UN in New York, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that “a negotiated two-state solution is the path that can allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security and dignity.”

“For Germany, recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of the process. But this process must begin now,” he said.

German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul attends a press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot (not seen) after a meeting at the Quai d’Orsay, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Paris, France, on July 18, 2025. — Reuters/File
German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul attends a press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot (not seen) after a meeting at the Quai d’Orsay, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Paris, France, on July 18, 2025. — Reuters/File

