Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala being restored after damage from heavy rains

The Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala, believed to be built in 1471 during the Lodhi Dynasty, faced another challenge when recent heavy rains damaged its outer wall.

The secretary of Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Bhutta noticed the damage during a visit and directed the archaeology team to restore the ancient monument, including the installation of its water disposal pipes.

Plans are also underway for a tree planting drive around the railing to make the site more eco-friendly.

The ongoing care for this historical monument ensures its preservation for future generations, highlighting its importance as a symbol of cultural and architectural legacy.

