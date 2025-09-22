E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala being restored after damage from heavy rains

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:20am

The Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala, believed to be built in 1471 during the Lodhi Dynasty, faced another challenge when recent heavy rains damaged its outer wall.

The secretary of Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Bhutta noticed the damage during a visit and directed the archaeology team to restore the ancient monument, including the installation of its water disposal pipes.

Plans are also underway for a tree planting drive around the railing to make the site more eco-friendly.

The ongoing care for this historical monument ensures its preservation for future generations, highlighting its importance as a symbol of cultural and architectural legacy.

Read more here.

The Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala. — Dawn
The Eminabad Mosque near Gujranwala. — Dawn

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...