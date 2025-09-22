E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Palestinian foreign minister says recognition brings independence, sovereignty closer

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 08:31am

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has said countries recognising a Palestinian state this week were taking an irreversible step that preserved the two-state solution and brought Palestinian independence and sovereignty closer, Reuters reports.

“Now is the time. Tomorrow is a historic date we need to build on. It’s not the end,” Shahin told reporters in Ramallah.

“It is a move bringing us closer to sovereignty and independence. It might not end the war tomorrow, but it’s a move forward, which we need to build on and amplify,” she said, referring to Israel’s nearly two-year military offensive in Gaza.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian Shahin attends a press conference in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on September 21, 2025. — Reuters
Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian Shahin attends a press conference in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

