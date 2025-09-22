Palestinian foreign minister says recognition brings independence, sovereignty closer

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has said countries recognising a Palestinian state this week were taking an irreversible step that preserved the two-state solution and brought Palestinian independence and sovereignty closer, Reuters reports.

“Now is the time. Tomorrow is a historic date we need to build on. It’s not the end,” Shahin told reporters in Ramallah.

“It is a move bringing us closer to sovereignty and independence. It might not end the war tomorrow, but it’s a move forward, which we need to build on and amplify,” she said, referring to Israel’s nearly two-year military offensive in Gaza.