Three Afghans among seven terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Seven terrorists, including three Afghan nationals and two suicide bombers, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al khw­arij were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by the security forces following credible information about their presence in the area.

The state uses the term Fitna al Khawarij to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It has also designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna al Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

The statement said that the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location adding that seven terrorists, including three Afghan nationals and two suicide bombers, were gunned down.

PM Shehbaz praises forces for eliminating terrorists, vows to root out terrorism

It further stated that sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist in the area, as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked the Afghan interim government not to allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.

In its statement, the military’s media wing said that Pakistan expected the Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for militant activities against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the security forces for successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al Khwarij in Kula­chi, District Dera Ismail Khan.

The prime minister commended the security forces for killing seven terrorists of Fitna al Khwarij during the operation, PM Office said.

He said that in the war against terrorism the entire nation stood with the security forces, reiterating to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country. Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz had issued a stern message to Kabul, saying Afgha­nistan must decide whether it stands with Pakistan or the outlawed TTP.

“Today, I want to give a clear message to Afghanistan: choose between Pakistan and TTP,” PM Shehbaz said during a visit to Bannu, where he was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025