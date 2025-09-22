Secret cafe offers green dining in the heart of Vientiane

THE Forest Cafe, in Saynamngern village, Xaythany district, Vientiane, has quickly captivated the hearts and palates of diners seeking a blend of exquisite food, serene ambiance, and friendly service.

This charming establishment, born from the owner’s passion for nature, promises an unforgettable dining experience that feels miles away from the city’s busy streets yet is easily accessible.

The genesis of The Forest Cafe is as organic as its surroundings, a testament to the vision of its owner, Mr Phayvanh Sihavong. “This place used to be my private garden retreat, a little haven where I had a small house,” he said.

“I’ve always loved plants and gardening. One day, a friend suggested that I set up a restaurant here. That spark ignited the idea, and soon it transformed into The Forest Cafe.”

The name itself is a natural fit, reflecting the cafe’s verdant setting, enveloped by trees and tucked away from the main thoroughfare, earning it the affectionate moniker of a “secret cafe” among its patrons. The cafe officially opened its doors in November 2023 and has flourished ever since.

The initial months witnessed an overwhelming response, a clear indicator of the cafe’s appeal.

“In the first three to four months, business boomed. We had lots of customers and were packed out for both lunch and dinner each day,” Mr Phayvanh recalls with a proud smile.

The evenings, especially in the dry season, are particularly enchanting with live folk music filling the air as guests dine al fresco. When the rainy season arrives, a soothing chorus produced by frogs and cicadas creates a different but equally pleasing atmosphere.

The owner’s personal aesthetic is directly reflected in the cafe’s unique design. The welcoming ambiance created by this well-considered layout allows visitors to relax and re-establish a connection with nature.—Vientiane Times (Laos)/ANN

September 22nd, 2025