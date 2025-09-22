E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Officials put on notice over plea seeking repair of Swabi dam

Bureau Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has issued notices to provincial secretaries of irrigation and public works departments, seeking their response to a plea for repairing of a recently-constructed irrigation dam in Swabi, drawing criticism due to its alleged substandard construction.

A bench consisting of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal directed that both the respondents should file their comments within a fortnight.

The order was issued after preliminary hearing of a petition filed by a resident of Swabi, Ahmad Mujtaba, seeking multiple directives of the court for the respondents including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its advocate general, its chief secretary, secretaries of finance, irrigation and public works departments and directorate of small dams through its director.

The petitioner has requested the court to issue directives for developing a comprehensive plan to repair Bada Dam, Swabi, including a timeframe and budget for the project.

Petitioner claims condition of dam poses threat to people

He requested the court for directives to conduct regular inspection and monitoring of the dam’s condition to identify and address any potential risk or issues.

The petitioner has prayed the court to order conducting an environmental impact assessment (EIA) to identify the potential risk and consequences of the dam’s current condition. He added that transparency and accountability may be ensured in the procurement and contracting process for the repair work.

He has also sought interim relief, requesting the court to issue directives to relevant authorities to take emergency measures to mitigate the risks posed by the dam’s current condition.

Advocate Mohammad Hamdan appeared for the petitioner and stated that Bada Dam was located in Gadoon Amazai region of Topi tehsil in Swabi district. It was built to irrigate about 3,000 acres of arid land and supply drinking water to locals.

He said that the project began in 2018. More recently, he said, concerns had been raised about alleged substandard construction and structural fissures in it. He contended that the dam’s current condition posed a significant risk to the safety of surrounding communities.

He said that it was the responsibility of respondents to ensure maintenance and repair of such a critical infrastructure of the subject dam. The counsel stated that the dam was an example of neglect and lack of maintenance that contributed to its current condition.

He claimed that despite repeated warnings from experts and stakeholders, the government failed to take adequate measures to repair it. He said that the current condition of the dam was a risk to the area and could also result in flooding.

He argued that the respondents and all relevant authorities had the duty to protect life and property of people, which included ensuring maintenance and repair of infrastructure of the dam.

Mr Hamdan argued that the inhabitants of the area had a fundamental right to life and property, which was being threatened by the dam’s current condition. He claimed that the respondents handling of the dam’s maintenance and repair had been marked by lack of transparency and accountability.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

