Degree college inaugurated in Orakzai

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, formally inaugurated the newly constructed government degree college Naaka Mela, Orakzai district, costing Rs178.5 million.

He said that the youthofthe tribal areaswere lagging behind and couldnot compete withthe students of the settled districts; therefore,it was the top priority of the government to provide them access to higher education.

He announced the other day that all posts at the college would be filled soon and modern facilities would be ensured for a conducive learning environment.

Afridi claimed that in the past decade the provincial government had established 15 new universities and 119 colleges, while the work on another 50 colleges was under way.

He said that these institutions were empowering youth and serving as a guarantee of the province’s economic and social development.

Addressing the gathering, Afridi said the completion of the college would provide students the access to higher education at their doorstep.

The inauguration ceremony, beside others, was also attended by the chairman district development advisory committee, MPA Aurangzeb Orakzai, district administration officials, local elders, and students, political and social figures.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025