E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 10:16pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there will be no Palestinian state, in a message addressed to the leaders of Britain, Australia and Canada after they recognised Palestinian statehood, AFP reports.

“I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror,” he said. “And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River. “

