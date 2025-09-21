Pope Leo decries ‘forced exile’ of Gaza civilians

Pope Leo has spoken out against the forced displacement of Gaza civilians as Israel intensified its military demolition campaign in the Palestinian enclave’s main city, Reuters reports.

“Together with the pastors of the churches in the Holy Land, I repeat that there is no future based on violence, forced exile, and revenge,” the Pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer.

Leo’s role in advocating for peace in Gaza has become starker since Israel struck the territory’s only Catholic church in July.

“The peoples need peace. Those who truly love them work for peace,” the first pope from the United States added.