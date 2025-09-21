Jordan partially reopens West Bank crossing days after deadly attack

Jordan has said it partially reopened its border crossing with the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three days after closing it following an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers, AFP reports.

“The crossing reopened Sunday for travellers only, while the movement of cargo trucks remains suspended until further notice,” an official statement said.

State broadcaster Al-Mamlaka reported heavy traffic in both directions from early in the morning.

The Allenby crossing is the only gateway Palestinians in the West Bank can use to travel abroad without passing through Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.