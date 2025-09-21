Sutlej River forms 20-25km inland lake along Gilani Road-M5 stretch

The Sutlej River has effectively created a 20 to 25km-long inland lake between Gilani Road and the M5 motorway, submerging and damaging the highway along its entire length in the area.

A district administration official, speaking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, revealed that the scale of the damage might have been mitigated by a difficult decision.

“It would have been better to make a controlled breach on the motorway to pass the Sutlej River water into the Chenab, but the decision was not taken in time,” the official stated.