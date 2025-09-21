28 villages affected by floods in Lahore division: commissioner

Lahore Commissioner Marryam Khan has said that 28 mauzas (villages) in the division were affected by floods, with over 50 per cent damage in six of them.

Presiding over a meeting yesterday, she said 82,952 people were affected in Lahore and 21,460 acres of agricultural land were affected.

During the meeting, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur DCs also presented initial estimates of damage to villages and agricultural lands.

The commissioner said that the teams would also verify the estimates of damage to public sector infrastructure.

Khan said the floods have receded but districts should focus on anti-dengue activities in flood-affected areas. She said that no new dengue hotspots have emerged in Lahore this year.

