E-Paper | September 21, 2025

28 villages affected by floods in Lahore division: commissioner

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 11:30am

Lahore Commissioner Marryam Khan has said that 28 mauzas (villages) in the division were affected by floods, with over 50 per cent damage in six of them.

Presiding over a meeting yesterday, she said 82,952 people were affected in Lahore and 21,460 acres of agricultural land were affected.

During the meeting, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur DCs also presented initial estimates of damage to villages and agricultural lands.

The commissioner said that the teams would also verify the estimates of damage to public sector infrastructure.

Khan said the floods have receded but districts should focus on anti-dengue activities in flood-affected areas. She said that no new dengue hotspots have emerged in Lahore this year.

Read more here.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...