E-Paper | September 21, 2025

The encounter platform

Peerzada Salman Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am
A scene from the play.—Dawn
A scene from the play.—Dawn

KARACHI: There was a time when filmmakers, poets and short story writers in the subcontinent used a railway station or of waiting rooms at railway stations as a romantic metaphor for going down memory lane to highlight the choices that we make in our lives. Indian poet and moviemaker Gulzar’s iconic film Ijazat is a powerful example. These days, it doesn’t happen as much in our nook of the world. French playwright Jean-Pierre Martinez’s Last Chance Encounter has the same setting but with a different and layered objective. Adapted into Urdu as Mulaqat by Waqas Akhter, who also stars in the story along with Tooba Naeem, the play had its premiere at The Second Floor (T2F) on Friday evening.

Mulaqat — directed by Osama Ranjha and co-directed by Saima Kamal — is a two-hander. A woman (Tooba) and a man (Waqas) meet on a railway platform. They have no clue about each other. The one thing that they have in common is that both are headed to destinations they have never been before. Unfortunately, or fortunately, the train is not coming, and it’s after no fewer than three hours that the next train is expected to arrive. As a result of this unexpected happening, they strike up a conversation. This leads to the unraveling of a story through the protagonists which at times seems real and a few minutes later appears like a figment of their imagination(s). Interestingly, the audience keeps guessing as to who’s telling the truth and what actually transpired in their lives… and what didn’t.

Mulaqat will conclude its three-day run at T2F today

The play has a lot going on in its favour. Despite the visual sameness [there’s only a bench on which the two characters sit or stand in front of it] the story has the audience’s undivided attention. Waqas seems to have learnt the lines better — perhaps because he’s adapted the script — than Tooba, but somehow together they manage to hold their own. Although one understands that due to the limited space available at T2F the actors are cramped for room, movement in a play helps the body language of performers become more flexible. Bearing this in mind, the directors [Osama and Saima] do a fine job in using the sound of a train coming and going, and subsequently of a man speaking from back stage, at the right moments to create the illusion of movement. Nice effort.

Mulaqat will conclude its three-day run on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...