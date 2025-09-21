E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Seven killed, three injured in six CCD ‘encounters’ in Multan division

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2025

LAHORE: The Multan Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have killed seven suspected robbers and injured three others during six operations conducted across Vehari, Multan and Shujaabad on Saturday.

According to officials, the suspects were allegedly involved in multiple cases of robbery, dacoity, and murder.

In Vehari, CCD teams carried out three operations resulting in the deaths of six suspects and injuries to one.

In the first incident, a patrolling team encountered seven armed men who had reportedly set up an illegal checkpoint at Chak No. 77/WB and were looting passersby. Upon spotting the police van, the suspects opened fire. Police returned fire in self-defence, injuring three suspects Zakir Hussain, Ahmad, and Javed while four others fled towards Chak No. 81/WB. The injured succumbed to their injuries at hospital. Police recovered a handgun, a pump-action shotgun, two 12-bore pistols, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones from the scene.

In another operation near Chak No. 83/WB, CCD personnel signalled four motorcyclists to stop for checking. The suspects opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response. When the exchange ended, two suspects Tariq and Naveed were found dead, while their accomplices managed to escape. Two 30-bore pistols were recovered.

In the third Vehari incident, CCD officials signalled an auto-rickshaw to stop. Two men exited the vehicle and allegedly opened fire. Police responded, and one suspect, identified as Mazhar, was killed in the exchange. His accomplices fled, and a pistol was recovered from the site.

In Multan, CCD teams faced armed resistance during two separate patrols. In one incident near 18-Kasi, three individuals were signalled to stop but opened fire, injuring constables Arif and Muhammad Sharif. Both sustained bullet wounds to the chest and arms but survived due to their bulletproof jackets. Police returned fire and found one suspect, Jaleel, injured at the scene. He later died at a nearby hospital. Officials said Jaleel was a proclaimed offender wanted in 46 criminal cases, including robbery-cum-murder and dacoity.

In another Multan operation near Awan Chowk, CCD personnel signalled two motorcyclists to stop. The suspects opened fire and lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a wall. One suspect, Ajmal Sheikh, was injured and arrested, while the other escaped. A pistol was recovered.

In Shujaabad, CCD claimed to have injured a suspected robber during an encounter near Thakurwali Bridge. A patrolling team signalled three motorcyclists coming from Hayat Khanwala to stop. The suspects opened fire, and police retaliated.

After the exchange, one suspect, identified as Zulfiqar alias Zulfa, was found injured while two others fled. A pistol was recovered from the scene.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

