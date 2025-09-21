Former caretaker minister Dr Waqar Masood Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD: After a short illness, former caretaker minister and federal secretary Dr Waqar Masood Khan passed away on Saturday. He was 68 years old.

Dr Waqar, who was author of two books on Riba, held several prestigious positions in the Federal government, including special secretary to the prime minister, secretary Finance Division, secretary Economic Affairs Division, secretary Petroleum and Natural Resources and Secretary Textile Industry.

Dr Waqar Masood Khan, who was born in Karachi, served on the boards of directors of many local and international financial and banking institutions. He also represented Pakistan in the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The deceased’s son Abdulrehman Masood Khan, while talking to Dawn, said the deceased has left a widow, five children - Abdullah Masood Khan, Mehmood Masood Khan, Abdulrehman Masood Khan, Zainab Hameeda Khan and Rafiya Hameeda Khan and five grandchildren to mourn his death.

After the funeral prayer in Banigala, the deceased was buried at the PAF Graveyard Chaklala.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their grief over the death of former caretaker federal minister, secretary finance and prominent economic expert Dr Waqar Masood. The president, who is in China on a visit, also expressed condolence with the bereaved family, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed that the deceased attain high ranks in paradise and expressed condolence with the bereaved family, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, who is also in London, said late Waqar Masood’s contributions to the government would always be remembered.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025