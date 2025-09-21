E-Paper | September 21, 2025

AJK action committee slams govt over lack of seriousness in talks

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

MUZAFFARABAD: A civil society alliance in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), spearheading a rights movement, has alleged that the Pakistan government had offered it talks to resolve issues, but showed no seriousness in pursuing the offer.

In a statement issued after a meeting of its core members at an “unspecified location” on Saturday, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) said it had formed a negotiation committee after Islamabad sought a written invitation to initiate meaningful dialogue. However, it alleged that the federal government took no serious steps while the AJK government, in the presence of all political parties, levelled “new and baseless allegations” against JKJAAC, thereby “sabotaging the process once again”.

In a video message, Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri, a core committee member from Rawalakot, is seen reading out the declaration at the meeting in which he asked the people of Azad Kashmir to make preparations for the upcoming “protest lockdown” on September 29.

Paying tribute to overseas Kashmiris for their “vibrant role” in the movement, the JKJAAC has appealed to international media, human rights groups and observer organisations to monitor its “peaceful movement and the September 29 lockdown”.

It also sought support from the people of Pakistan, lawyers, students, and civil society, maintaining that “the privileged ruling classes” were the root cause of problems for both Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

The JKJAAC “condemned” the AJK government for accusing the alliance of receiving Indian funding and criticised it for not implementing the previous two agreements with the committee.

The major demand of the JKJAAC reportedly is the abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir settled in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...