AJK action committee slams govt over lack of seriousness in talks

MUZAFFARABAD: A civil society alliance in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), spearheading a rights movement, has alleged that the Pakistan government had offered it talks to resolve issues, but showed no seriousness in pursuing the offer.

In a statement issued after a meeting of its core members at an “unspecified location” on Saturday, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) said it had formed a negotiation committee after Islamabad sought a written invitation to initiate meaningful dialogue. However, it alleged that the federal government took no serious steps while the AJK government, in the presence of all political parties, levelled “new and baseless allegations” against JKJAAC, thereby “sabotaging the process once again”.

In a video message, Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri, a core committee member from Rawalakot, is seen reading out the declaration at the meeting in which he asked the people of Azad Kashmir to make preparations for the upcoming “protest lockdown” on September 29.

Paying tribute to overseas Kashmiris for their “vibrant role” in the movement, the JKJAAC has appealed to international media, human rights groups and observer organisations to monitor its “peaceful movement and the September 29 lockdown”.

It also sought support from the people of Pakistan, lawyers, students, and civil society, maintaining that “the privileged ruling classes” were the root cause of problems for both Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

The JKJAAC “condemned” the AJK government for accusing the alliance of receiving Indian funding and criticised it for not implementing the previous two agreements with the committee.

The major demand of the JKJAAC reportedly is the abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir settled in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025