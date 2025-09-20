Trump administration planning $6.4bn weapons sale to Israel

The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel $6.4 billion in support equipment and weapons, including attack helicopters and troop carriers, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The planned package includes a deal worth $3.8bn for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and $1.9bn for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army.

Another $750 million worth of support parts for armoured personnel carriers and power supplies is also working its way through the sale process, one of the people said.