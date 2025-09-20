Multan admin begins closing relief camps in some areas as people return home

All flood relief camps in Multan’s city and Shujabad tehsils have been closed as flood-affected people are now returning to their homes, a statement by Multan district administration spokesperson Waseem Yousuf says. Meanwhile, a survey to calculate losses in areas that have been cleared has begun.

However, it has been decided not to close the relief camps in Saddar tehsil until the return of flood-affected people, the statement adds. Similarly, flood relief camps will not be closed in Jalalpur Pirwala until the situation returns to normal.

“Teams of the urban unit will conduct the survey using latest technology,” it quotes Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid as saying.

It further states that on the directives of Multan DC Hamid, relevant personnel have begun the process of spraying flood-affected houses to kills germs. Similarly, teams from the health department have been tasked with using sprays to kills germs in standing waters.

