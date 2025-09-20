Women TikTokers warned of arrest over ‘unethical’ activities

MANSEHRA: The police have warned women TikTorkers of arrest if they don’t stop “immoral” activities on the social media platform.

Talking to reporters on Friday, district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said the crackdown on uploading of ‘obscene’ content online was underway on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti.

“We have zero tolerance for spreading vulgarity and harassment of women and are monitoring social media content through a special task force established some three months ago,” Mr Gandapur said.

He said the task force had identified TikTok, where women were explicitly or implicitly involved in spreading “vulgarity” and online blackmail. “I warn all such account holders to shun online obscenity within the next three days or face the law,” Mr Gandapur said.

He added his department was also going to launch a campaign to sensitise women social media influencers to the relevant laws prohibiting such anti-social activities.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: The tehsil municipal administration continued its anti-encroachment operation in the city and its suburbs for the second day on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Iqbal Khan, the TMA anti-encroachment inspector, said a team cleared encroachments from Abbottabad, Shinkiari, and Kashmir roads, shifting confiscated goods to godowns.

“We have also removed handcarts and stalls placed outside shops and markets to clear the right of way in the city and its adjoining areas,” Mr Khan said.

According to him, traffic in the city had long remained congested due to encroachments, creating problems for pedestrians and shoppers.

“Since the start of our successive anti-encroachment operations, traffic congestion and difficulties of passersby have eased, and people can now shop without hurdles,” he added.

Mr Khan said the anti-encroachment drive would soon be extended to areas outside the city, where both temporary and permanent structures would be removed.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025