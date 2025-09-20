E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Judge throws out Trump’s $15bn lawsuit against New York Times

Reuters Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

NEW YORK: A federal judge on Friday threw out US President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over its content, calling it a “decidedly improper and impermissible” effort to attack his adversaries.

District Judge Steven Merryday said Trump’s complaint against the Times, four reporters and the publisher Penguin Random House was too long and burdensome, and violated a federal civil procedure rule by omitting a short and plain statement of why Trump should win.

He faulted the Republican president for instead packing the 85-page complaint with unnecessary attacks against critics, statements lauding his successes and “singular brilliance,” and even a defence of his late father Fred Trump.

“A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective _ not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” the Tampa, Florida-based judge wrote. “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally.” Merryday, an appointee of Republican former president George H.W. Bush, gave Trump 28 days to file an amended complaint “in a professional and dignified manner” of no more than 40 pages.

Trump plans to follow judge’s directions

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team said in a statement: “President Trump will continue to hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit against the New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the judge’s direction on logistics.”

A Times spokesperson said: “We welcome the judge’s quick ruling, which recognised that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal filing.” Penguin Random House said it applauded the dismissal, citing the judge’s description of the complaint as improper and impermissible.

Trump has turned to the courts as part of his campaign to rein in reporting and commentary he considers unfair to him.

He sued over three articles and a book by two of the Times reporters. He accused the defendants of defaming him prior to the 2024 presidential election in order to sabotage his campaign and disparage his reputation as a successful businessman.

Complaint went too far

Friday’s order is an unusual rebuke by a federal judge to a sitting president over decorum in the judicial process.

In his four-page order, Merryday said plaintiffs like Trump are supposed to “fairly, precisely, directly, soberly, and economically” tell defendants in complaints why they are being sued.

Trump’s complaint said the defendants “baselessly hate President Trump in a deranged way,” and that their actions “represent a new journalistic low for the hopelessly compromised and tarnished ‘Gray Lady,’” a nickname for the Times.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

