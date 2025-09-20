FIA arrests 16 in Quetta crackdown on human trafficking, Hawala business

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 16 suspects allegedly involved in the illegal currency business of Hawala-Hundi and human trafficking from the provincial capital.

A spokesman for the FIA said on Friday that the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Quetta conducted raids after receiving information about the presence of a human trafficker and arrested him along with 14 Afghan nationals who were planning to cross into Iran illegally to proceed to European countries.

“Agent Asadullah was detained along with the Afghan nationals during the operation against human smugglers,” the spokesman said, adding that key evidence was recovered from his mobile phone, including photos, messages and other records linking him to trafficking activities.

The spokesman claimed that Asadullah was in contact with other agents involved in smuggling Afghans abroad illegally. He said the interrogation of the detainees is underway, while raids are being conducted to arrest more suspects.

Separately, the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle Quetta arrested two men allegedly involved in Hawala-Hundi and illegal currency exchange. The suspects, identified as Ali Khan and Mohammad Taqi, were taken into custody with $6,800, Rs2.11 million, a laptop, and mobile phones recovered from their possession.

Records related to illegal currency transactions were also seized. The spokesman said the suspects were running an unlicensed currency exchange business.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025