KE removes over 1,300 illegal connections in Saddar

Dawn Report Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) has conducted 38 actions in the Saddar area and removed more than 1,300 illegal connections in a bid to curb electricity theft.According to a press release, these actions have helped save around 1.45 million units of electricity, reducing the overall impact of theft on the area’s loss profile.

The KE has organised 56 customer facilitation camps in Saddar to assist residents in clearing pending electricity dues, resolving complaints, and shifting towards legal electricity connections.

Of the 100 feeders in Saddar, 88 are exempted from loadshedding. However, some areas with a higher incidence of theft and outstanding dues include Bizerta Lines, Hijrat Colony, Railway Colony and Sultanabad are facing loadshedding issue, it added.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

