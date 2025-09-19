US has talked with Gulf states about post-conflict Gaza administration, envoy says

The United States has held talks with Gulf Arab states about the possibility that they could administer Gaza once the conflict is over, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee has told Reuters.

Huckabee said there had been conversations around an interim governing structure involving Gulf Arab states, potentially with the US taking on a supervisory role, with a decision on a permanent arrangement to be made later.

“It’s a discussion. It’s not something that has been accepted by the administration, by Israel, by anyone. I’m not familiar with anything that is ready for signature,” he said.

Read more here.